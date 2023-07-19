Captain Jason Remains Single, Despite BravoCon Romantic ‘Connections’

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers made use of his time at BravoCon 2022 to the fullest. The three day extravaganza was lined up with Bravolebrities and guests, and definitely a lot of fun. But the Captain seems to have utilized his charm to form connections.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott told Page Six that the Captain made a few romantic connections during the event. Way to go Captain! Making use of the right place at the right time, I see.

Jason, however, isn’t ready to reveal who he managed to form a connection just yet. In an interview with the outlet’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, he said, “There was some conversations after BravoCon with one or two people that we met … But it wasn’t much of a sliding [into the DMs]. It was more of a catch-up, but nothing’s come to fruition.”

We’ll just have to wait and see if any of those conversations turn more than that! I mean, the Captain is definitely a catch!

Captain Jason is single but ready to mingle!

The Below Deck Down Under Captain might not be ready to spill the tea just yet but he did clarify that he is single. But just because he denied divulging any information doesn’t mean others wouldn’t. The Chief Stew is here to reveal just a bit!

Aesha told Page Six that she witnessed the moment when she saw her boss interacting with “someone very closely related to a Housewife.” She refused to say more about the identity of the particular person involved. Now why would you leave us all hanging, Aesha?

She also sht down several guesses thrown towards her including Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, who worked at the SUR restaurant owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump. Another guess was Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs’ friend Lexi Barbuto.

Well, it was BravoCon, which means it could be any single woman related to a specific Housewife, and we know how many that can amount to. We’ll have to wait for the Captain to reveal more when things progress. For now, Aesha said, “I feel like I would be betraying him if I stated who it was.”

Over his two-season run on Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason has established his image as one of the best-looking Captains of the franchise. Aesha echoed the sentiment when she expressed how “women just throw themselves” at him. He’s “Captain Cutie” for a reason, isn’t he?

The Chief Stew seems to be the perfect cheerleader for her boss. She said, “I just really want him to find someone because he’s so in love with his daughter. He’s such a good man.” Where can we sign up to receive the same support, Aesha?

Captain Jason is father to Saskia, eight, who he shares with ex Fuchsia Quinn. He might be single but he is definitely ready to find his someone special.

Well, we are all rooting for you to find love, Captain!

