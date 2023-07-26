Bethenny Frankel Not Expecting Andy Cohen To Reach Out as She Calls on Reality Stars To Strike

Bethenny Frankel caused a bit of a stir last week when she called for reality TV stars to join the writers and actors in their industry strike. One of the major points of contention for those striking is residual pay.

When a show airs reruns, those who worked on that episode get residual pay for the role they played. But for years now, actors and writers have been paid unfairly minimal residuals. And with the advent of streaming, residual pay is more gatekept than ever.

And that’s where the former Real Housewives of New York star stepped in, speaking up for the many reality stars who get short-changed on residuals every day. Many fellow reality stars spoke up to voice their agreement. But one man who hasn’t commented, was Bravo’s own Andy Cohen.

Is Andy ignoring Bethenny’s calls?

Bethenny got the chance to speak with Newsweek about her call to strike. They asked if Andy or other Bravo executives had reached out to her, to which she simply said, “No,” adding that she didn’t expect anyone to reach out. When asked about the reaction her call to action garnered, she said she was “not surprised, because I just hit a nerve.”

It makes sense that Andy and other Bravo elites wouldn’t comment; the strike wouldn’t benefit them. Bethenny said just as much, adding the strike isn’t even for her sake. “I am the exception, not the rule … [The strike] is not designed for me because I have more than I could ever want.”

She reiterated who the strike was truly for. “This is for the girl who gets paid $7,250 In her first season and said something she regrets that she has to watch on television and on T-shirts and on YouTube for the rest of her natural-born life and make no money on it.” It’s noble of Bethenny to look out for the little guy. We’ll see if Andy even acknowledges that effort.

