Craig Conover Once Spent Easter With Sofia Vergara

A crossover we didn’t see coming. Craig Conover recently revealed that he once spent Easter with Sofia Vergara. It was because his Southern Charm co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith is related to her former fiancé, Nick Loeb. As random as it sounds, I love to see it!

Craig made this rather surprising revelation while discussing Sofia’s divorce from Joe Manganiello on a recent episode of the Pillows and Beer podcast. The news of the popular couple’s split definitely left fans heartbroken but this news might just make everyone’s day. The reality star revealed details of how he came out spending Easter with Sofia.

He told co-host Austen Kroll, “The Sofia Vergara thing, which I don’t understand — I just remember when she used to date Whitney’s cousin and we all had Easter at Whitney’s house.”

Craig and Austen reel from Sofia and Joe’s divorce

Craig spending Easter with Sofia … small world! Nick proposed to the America’s Got Talent judge in 2012, but the pair called it quits in 2014. It didn’t end as quickly as the former couple may have liked, however. They were soon involved in a long battle over their two frozen embryos from their IVF treatments in 2013.

Although Nick sought custody of the embryos, it was Sofia who won the court battle and prohibited him from using them to create a child. The two moved on, and Sofia married Joe in 2015. They were one of the most loved couples in the industry so news of their split earlier this month (July 2023) came as a shock to their fans.

Craig and Austen were also among them. In their podcast, the latter noted that he was “saddened a bit” to hear the pair’s split as he recalled how Sofia always said she was lucky to have Joe in her life.

Austen said, “They just seemed super cute, like, super good, and then you fast forward and they’re getting [divorced]. And I’m like, ‘Is anybody safe? Is anybody safe out there?’” Considering the number of splits and divorces this year, I would say nobody is safe at this point.

“I just thought they were just the cutest and, like, smitten kitten, and that’s how it was gonna go. And now they’re getting divorced? It’s like, damn.” Ditto, Austen.

