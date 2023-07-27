Taylor Hale and Janelle Pierzina Give Big Brother Villain Tips

As Julie Chen so famously says, expect the unexpected.

A new season of the popular reality series, Big Brother, returns to CBS on August 2, and ahead of its legendary 25th season, former houseguests are sharing some behind-the-scenes tea about things most viewers didn’t know.

Additionally, some of the greatest to ever play, like Taylor Hale and Janelle Pierzina, share what they hope the newest crop of players bring to the table. In an interview with Us Weekly, the two spoke about the infamous villain role the production team will inevitably label one of the newer players as. Regarding that, Taylor and Janelle wish more houseguests would embrace it, but the fear of fan retaliation holds them back.

“I think people play with social media in mind. But they forget that you can talk to the cameras,” Taylor said. “You can still say bad things and manipulate people. But I think if you just went to the camera and said, ‘I know what I’m doing. … This is not who I actually am.’ It might not be fun to watch, but I think it would at least be respected. I just think we need to get away from tiptoeing.”

On the other hand, Janelle said houseguests forget to utilize one of the show’s biggest elements: the live feeds. “I don’t think anyone’s done that recently because everyone’s so fearful,” she said.

The real estate agent, who played BB four times, believes cast members today are worried about being “canceled” because of their actions on the show.

“When I first did the show, the only thing that was around was Myspace, so we didn’t have any of that to worry about,” Janelle said. “The fans went after my top eight [friends], and they contacted my boyfriend at the time, and they were like, ’She’s a horrible human being. How could you date her?’ He didn’t care,” she finished.

There’s no denying Taylor or Janelle’s comments. In the end, we hope the 25th season brings twists and shakeups like no other and produces a great deal of entertaining drama.

