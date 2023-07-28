90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5: Who’s Still Together?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 was a rocky one, and featured many couples who were just not compatible. Some of the more memorable couples from Season 5 were Kim Menzies and infamous Usman Umar, as well as chaotic Gino Palozzolo and Jasmine Pineda. The other five couples included Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kozhevnikova, Mike Berk and Ximena Morales, Ben Rathburn and Mahogany Roca, Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao, and Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii.

How Successful Was Before The 90 Days Season 5?

TLC/YouTube

Before The 90 Days Season 5 did not produce many successful couples, as only one couple is confirmed as still being together. Four of the couples certainly broke up, and it is unclear where two of them currently stand. This was still, however, more successful than its predecessor, Season 4, where six of the seven couples immediately broke up.

Caleb Greenwood & Alina Kozhevnikova – Broke Up

TLC/YouTube

Caleb and Alina tried to see if they could make a relationship between them work, but Caleb ultimately decided he was not able to commit to Alina. Alina depended on Caleb for help with many things due to her being a little person, and he ended up finding the experience to be too much for him.

While the two were never in an official relationship, things ended between them at the end of their trip to Turkey.

Kim Menzies & Usman Umar- Broke Up

TLC/YouTube

Kim and Usman entered into an official relationship at the end of Season 5, but later broke up when they returned for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7. Usman made it clear that he wanted to have biological kids of his own, and Kim was unable to compromise with him on that.

The pair’s differences became too much to work through, although they appear to have at least ended on amicable terms.

Memphis Smith & Hamza Moknii – Broke Up

TLC/YouTube

Memphis and Hamza got married during Season 5, but it was not long before they filed for divorce. The ex couple had a messy split, that also involved a custody dispute over their newborn daughter.

Hamza currently resides in the United States, where he is getting a fresh start. He was successful in the custody battle against Memphis, and has visitation rights to see his daughter.

Mike Berk & Ximena Morales – Broke Up

TLC/YouTube

Mike and Ximena have been officially broken up for some time, but the pair recently confused viewers regarding their status. Mike recently traveled to Colombia, where he reportedly met up with Ximena in person. Ximena also shared a picture of her and Mike on video chat on Instagram, where she wrote “Thank you Mike”.

However, several days later, Mike posted a photo with a different woman and ended the rumors that he and Ximena were back together.

Ben Rathburn & Mahogany Roca – Still Together

TLC/YouTube

Viewers did not expect Ben and Mahogany to be the most successful couple from Before The 90 Days Season 5, since they originally believed she was a catfish. Since their time on the show, Ben and Mahogany have confused fans by constantly splitting and getting back together.

Currently, it appears that the couple are together, although they are very low-key on social media.

Gino Palozzolo & Jasmine Pineda – Unclear

While Gino and Jasmine ended Before The 90 Days Season 5 together, it is unclear where they currently stand now that they have returned for Season 6. Gino and Jasmine are facing several new issues, including lack of intimacy, jealousy, and Gino’s concerns about Jasmine still being close with her ex.

The relationship seems to have lost steam from when they were featured on Season 5, so it is a possibility that they may have broken up.

Ella Johnson & Johnny Chao – Unclear

Ella and Johnny broke up at the end of Season 5 after Ella cheated on him, however, the two recently met in person for the first time to the surprise of fans. While Ella and Johnny have not spoken publicly on their current relationship status, the two have been posting sweet pictures and videos together, hinting at a possible rekindling.

TELL US – WHICH BEFORE THE 90 DAYS SEASON 5 COUPLE SURPRISED YOU BY STAYING TOGETHER OR BREAKING UP?