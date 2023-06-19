90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: All of Season 5’s Bombshell Moments

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 was filled with memorable moments, although not all were positive. Season 5 featured a diverse cast, that certainly did not fail to bring the drama. Some of the most notable couples from Before the 90 Days Season 5 include Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar, and Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. The other four couples cast included Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kozhevnikova, Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca, Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao, and Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii.

Gino Sending His Ex-Girlfriend Topless Photos of Jasmine

One of the biggest bombshell moments of Before the 90 Days Season 5 was a controversial argument between Gino and Jasmine, that almost led to the two breaking up. Gino decided to take Jasmine on a tropical getaway, although things quickly went south after their arrival. Jasmine confronted Gino and revealed that one of his ex-girlfriends had sent her a message. Upon opening the text, Jasmine discovered that Gino had sent his ex topless photos of her.

Gino tried to handle the situation by explaining that he had only sent the photos to make his ex jealous. However, Jasmine was not willing to hear him out. Jasmine stormed away, although Gino later caught up with her in their hotel room. A physical altercation quickly ensued between the two, as Jasmine grabbed Gino’s hat off his head and lunged at him. Producers were forced to intervene, and help to separate the two for some time.

Despite the intensity of the situation, Gino and Jasmine managed to work things out and later became engaged. However, their argument still remains one of the biggest bombshell moments in Before The 90 Days history.

Ximena Admitting That She No Longer Loved Mike

Mike and Ximena were one of the most confusing couples of Before the 90 Days Season 5, as it was often unclear how Ximena really felt about Mike. During Mike’s first trip to Colombia, the two became engaged, although Ximena did not seem enthusiastic with Mike’s proposal. Mike later returned to Colombia for a second trip. However, he was not met with the love that he expected upon his arrival.

It was obvious that Ximena was not happy to see Mike return, and became more annoyed when Mike refused to give her money for a cosmetic procedure. The couple later sat down to discuss their differences, and Mike asked Ximena if she still loved him. Ximena was honest with Mike, and told him that she was no longer in love with him. While Ximena did not give many reasons behind her change of heart, she emphasized that she couldn’t handle Mike’s clinginess.

Ximena’s confession was one of the most shocking moments of Season 5, as some viewers had begun to believe she and Mike would actually last. Other fans questioned Ximena’s true intentions, and suspected that she was only using Mike for his money.

Mahogany Is Not a Catfish

Perhaps the biggest shock from Before The 90 Days Season 5, was the fact that Mahogany was a real person. Ben traveled to Peru to meet Mahogany, although the two had never video chatted and only communicated through texts. Many viewers initially believed that Mahogany was a catfish, especially after she ghosted Ben upon his arrival in Peru.

But Ben refused to give up. He traveled to Mahogany’s hometown of San Bartolo to have the best chance of meeting her. Ben gave Mahogany the name of a local restaurant, and told her that he would be there at a certain time if she wanted to meet. After waiting for quite some time, Ben expected to be stood up, so it was a huge shock when Mahogany walked in.

Mahogany explained that she was nervous, but ultimately decided that her relationship with Ben was too important to lose. Ben and Mahogany continued to have a complicated relationship, although many viewers were still in shock that Mahogany actually existed.

Ella Revealing That She Cheated on Johnny

Ella and Johnny had a unique storyline. Though the two seemed to genuinely care for one another, they could not find a way to meet in person. Johnny claimed that while he wanted to come see Ella, he did not feel comfortable, as he worried about contracting COVID-19. Ella was initially understanding of this, but became frustrated with Johnny when he would not meet her in Dubai.

While Ella was head over heels in love with Johnny throughout Before the 90 Days Season 5, she dropped a huge bombshell on him toward the end of the season that changed everything. During a video chat, Ella admitted that she had cheated on Johnny, and was intimate with one of her close male friends. Ella claimed that she needed physical affection, since she could not get it from Johnny, but still knew that what she did was wrong.

Ella and Johnny’s relationship ultimately ended, as Johnny was hurt by Ella’s actions. The revelation was truly a shock, because Ella was one of the last cast members viewers expected to cheat on their partner.

