Lisa Barlow Collaborates With Wendy’s

Many fans consider Lisa Barlow to be the true breakout star of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. But it was a process for most. She didn’t start out completely lovable, but the more fans got to know her, the more they fell for her demeanor.

One thing fans grew to love was Lisa’s clumsiness. Her attempts at creating drama and manipulating others were so ham-fisted and awkward that it came off as hilarious. It was like Lisa was doing a Real Housewives parody or subversion. But that’s probably giving her too much credit.

And the more fans fell in love with her, the more they adopted her mannerisms. More than one viewer calls their pet “baby gorgeous” because of Lisa. Then there’s the iconic “I love that” –such a simple phrase turned iconic. And with that iconic status, it only makes sense for Lisa to go and get that bag.

Lisa loves her Wendy’s nuggies

On July 25, Lisa posted an Instagram reel with the hashtag “ad.” The reel featured Lisa inside a Wendy’s having the time of her life eating her nuggets and drinking her soda. She captioned the reel, “Baby G’s, this is major. [Wendy’s] is NOW OPEN UNTIL MIDNIGHT OR LATER!!! and all I know is … I love that!”

There are too many college students who are going to be all too pleased by this news. Over the reel were soundbites of Lisa repeatedly saying, “I love it,” as she’s prone to do. And commenters loved it just as much. “The greatest brand collab since Dorinda [Medley] and Christmas,” one user joked.

And the ad certainly proved effective with one commenter writing, “BRB GOING TO WENDYS AFTER SEEING THIS!” Many proposed a Lisa Barlow-themed meal or menu item, a la McDonald’s celebrity meals. And as a cherry on top, John Barlow commented, “Drooling! And not because of the food…”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is expected to return for its fourth season later this year.

