Tori Spelling Blasts Realtor ‘Mocking’ Her Family Amid Housing Crisis

Tori Spelling and stressful situations seem to go hand-in-hand right now. She recently found issue with a real estate broker and chose to reveal text messages from their interaction, where he called the family’s housing crisis “amusing.”

The 90210 alum has been dealing with a mold infestation issue at her house for the past few months. She is also in the process of divorcing her husband Dean McDermott after 17 years of marriage. As if that wasn’t enough, all of that is playing out in the public eye.

Tori took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 21, 2023, to reveal the text exchange. It looks like the broker, named Robert Vinson, is unaware how cruel he sounds. He goes as far as to call the entire situation “amusing.”

What does Tori do in response? She reveals their interaction to her 1.7 million followers. What’s more, she slams him and reveals his name and Instagram handle, subjecting him to an immense backlash. Actions have consequences, Robert!

A disjointed text exchange leaves Tori Spelling furious

(Photo Credit: @torispelling/Instagram)

In the text exchange, the broker started by writing “The latest bizarre enquiry.” The former reality star looked taken aback by the message and wrote back, “I’m sorry? I’m assuming that wasn’t meant for me.”

The realtor, who wasn’t aware that Tori was on the other end of the exchange, said, “It is more for Karen. Tori Spelling has been asking for a 1 month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing.”

At this point, he dug his own grave. How is a mold situation “amusing?” Well, Tori didn’t take the comments lying down. She lashed out at him and said, “This is Tori Spelling. Wow! Human empathy and kindness prevails. Kids in crisis is amusing.”

She added, “And, this human is a father! I guess I hold out too much hope that people lead by kindness. Shame on you Robert Vinson @vinsongroup real estate!”

Tori expressed disgust at the realtor for “mocking the situation,” when her and her five kids, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, have been struggling with mold infestation. It even got to the point that the star and her kids were spotted staying at a cheap motel.

Broker tells his side of the story

Robert didn’t hold back once he received hate comments from the former reality star’s fans. He told Page Six, “Celebrity impersonation is rabid in Hollywood. As a real estate broker, I have a fiduciary responsibility to be certain of the identity of the person we are dealing with.”

He also claimed to not believe Tori when she initially texted him about the monthly rental. The broker believed it was a “scam” and that he “never received a call back from the text. I am now being publicly shamed for my due diligence.”

There are a lot of ways to verify a scam but surely not one of them might have to do with calling a family dealing with a difficult situation “amusing.” Hard to justify.

After Robert claimed to receive vulgar messages from her fans, the broker claimed to send a text message to Tori. which said, “I am sorry about the message. I was raised by a single mother and understand the challenges you are dealing with. When you did not call me I thought I was being spoofed by someone who was pretending to be you.”

Was this enough of an apology? Considering his actions, I wouldn’t think so. He just didn’t see this coming.

