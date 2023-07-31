Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Witness Miami Shooting

When Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan announced their status as a couple, everyone had their turn to express their confusion and disbelief. It was unlikely anyone had the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan’s son being together on their bingo card.

For many, feelings about Larsa and Marcus go beyond confusion and jump to disapproval. It is a pretty controversial pairing given the age gap and Larsa’s previous ties to professional basketball players. Even Michael and the Jordan family reportedly don’t approve of the relationship.

Regardless, the two seem like they’re in it for the long haul. And despite how unlikely the pairing seemed, the longer they’re together, the more they have experiences bonding them to one another. At first, it was simple things, like their podcast. Now, things just get more and more serious, like witnessing an officer-involved shooting.

Larsa and Marcus’ frightening shopping trip

In a now-expired Instagram Story, Larsa explained what went down. “Omg [Marcus] and I were on Lincoln road when an officer involved shooting happened! A man had 2 people held hostage at knifepoint. Cops responded and an officer shot the suspect. So thankful for the Miami Beach Police Department it was scary af everyone was running and screaming.”

In conjunction, Larsa also posted a video of police trying to clear panicked bystanders out of the area. TMZ reported that the incident went down almost exactly as Larsa reported. A spokesperson from the Miami Beach Police Department shared the suspect was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead therein.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Regardless of the specific details, hearing gunshots in public is horrifying, especially given America’s current climate around shootings. And though it’s on-brand for Larsa to describe the situation as “scary af,” that is technically an accurate descriptor. We genuinely hope she and Marcus are doing okay.

