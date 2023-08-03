Cirie Fields Joins Big Brother 25 as a Houseguest, Alongside Her Son Jared

Some reality TV contestants are better than others. When you’re talking about the best of the best, however, there is one name who is never left out of the conversation: Cirie Fields. Cirie has competed in Survivor four times, but sadly never walked away with a win. Despite that, she’s regarded as one of the best players of all time. It’s why she took the win as a titular traitor in Season 1 of The Traitors US. Now, Cirie has turned her attention to Big Brother. This time round, it’s personal, as her son Jared Fields is also among the Houseguests.

Cirie makes Big Brother history

Cirie has already made Big Brother history, as the first Survivor contestant to move over to that show. It’s unclear just how well she will do, as Season 25 has only just started. She will undoubtedly have a huge target on her back from jump, if anybody in the house knows their reality TV heroes. Still, if there’s anybody who can shine the spotlight elsewhere and move forward week to week, it’s Cirie.

Of course, the added layer of having her son Jared in the house makes things a little more confusing. Some Houseguests may pick up on the family connection, and others may not. Cirie may come right out and admit she’s Jared’s mother. Where does that then leave them? Will Jared be pissed that his mom will also put a target on his back? And will he be willing to cut her from the game if it’s the only way he can move forward?

The pair being on the same season certainly offers up an interesting dynamic. Will Cirie coach her son, or watch him from afar? Will they become instant targets, or manage to stay safe? We’re gonna just have to watch and find out!

