Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick ‘Saddened’ to End Their Engagement

Sad news, Bachelor Nation. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have ended their engagement, after four years together.

The announcement was made via Instagram on Sunday. In a joint statement, they said they had shared the news with “family and close friends first.” Then “taking the time to properly process it ourselves,” Kaitlyn and Jason said they were “saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement.” It’s certainly not something that fans could see coming.

Kaitlyn later asked followers via her Instagram Story to “say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts.” She then said she would be taking a break from social media, as it “can be awful.” Her Instagram bio changed to “BRB. Healing.”

Kaitlyn’s first TV appearance was on The Bachelor in 2015. She then stepped into the leading role on The Bachelorette Season 11. Kaitlyn got engaged to Shawn Booth after they met on the show, but they split in 2018. Meanwhile, Jason was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 14.

Kaitlyn and Jason first met in 2018, taping her Off the Vine podcast. They went public with their dating status in early 2019. Later that year, they moved in together, and in May 2021, they announced their engagement. While they had fun wedding plans, and high hopes of starting a family, it simply wasn’t meant to be.

Thankfully, the couple are still on good terms. They will be looking after their fur babies “together,” and vowed to stay friends. “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us,” they confirmed. “We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

