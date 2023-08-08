Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 6 Recap: The Monster Hidden in Plain Sight

When we last left Below Deck Down Under, poor chef Tzarina was having a nightmare. She had been so focused on one guest’s dietary restrictions, she’d forgotten about a couple of others. It resulted in starters being sent back to the galley, and a last-minute need for change on the main. Would she be able to pull it off and impress Captain Jason? We were about to find out! Here’s everything that happened, and more, in our Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 6 recap.

Putting out fires in the galley

“The chef should have this,” Captain Jason interviewed. “Food on the yacht is the most important,” he explained, noting it would often heavily affect the final tip. Thankfully, Tzarina managed to bring it all back around. She included some red snapper with lobster for the guests she finally realized didn’t enjoy red meat.

Once everything had been served – and the primary’s steak had been returned after being left on the heat for a little longer – the guests actually really enjoyed their food. The night was topped off with a birthday cake, which Tzarina had been preparing since 9:30 a.m. So, when the birthday boy’s face was shoved into it … “I’m trying so hard not to cry,” she said.

Would Tzarina’s putting out of the fires in the galley be enough for Jason?

Does Laura have stock in a lime company?

I don’t think there’s a Below Deck Down Under viewer who isn’t sick to the back teeth of Laura, as day two of the latest charter begins. She is one of the worst stews the show has ever seen. Her attitude to her chief stew, Aesha, is appalling. She’s also incapable of taking “no” for an answer, in every aspect of her life.

So, it’s a brilliant moment when we see her struggling to juice a lime. Perhaps if she just used the bottled lime juice, as Aesha had suggested from the start of the charter, she wouldn’t have so much trouble! It’s almost like Aesha is paid the big bucks because she knows what she’s doing…

With terrible weather, Captain Jason makes the difficult decision to return the yacht to the marina. Bosun Luke and the deckhands will distract the guests with drinking games, while Aesha’s team will make sure the alcohol keeps flowing. As the drinks go down, Jason breaks the news to the guests. They take it incredibly well. Meanwhile, poor Adam is struggling with his seasickness. Culver does his best to guide him. This may not be the right line of work for him, but he’s doing his best. And remember, it’s all to provide a better life for his family. You’ve gotta respect that hustle.

A memorial to remember

After being asked to create a special dish for tonight’s memorial dinner, requested by the guests, Tzarina is working against the clock. She needs 10 more chicken thighs, but they can only be delivered to the marina. She’ll have around an hour to finish the meal before guests are seated and ready to eat, so the challenges just keep coming. Fortunately, the chicken arrives on time. “Everything’s so last minute, but I might get away with it,” Tzarina says.

And she does. “How do I say ‘enjoy your meal’ in Cuban?” Aesha asks the guests. “Enjoy your meal!” one responds, bursting into laughter. The primary thinks the food is “perfection,” and everybody is happy. He later says a few words in memory of his late mom. She sounds like an incredible woman. It’s a beautiful moment, now shared with the world. Mom would be proud.

Sadly, the good vibes don’t continue. Female Gary King, aka Laura, refuses to stop in her pursuit of Adam. “That f*cking sh*t is scary,” he interviews, after she correctly guesses the exact aftershave he’s wearing. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’d been in his room going through his stuff, for that exact moment.

As night time comes, Harry’s back on shift. Laura’s not happy, and wants to rotate. As we’ve come to expect, that’s something she’ll be addressing in the morning.

The charter ends with an incredible tip

It’s the final day of charter, and breakfast looks incredible. I’m never not hungry watching Tzarina at work. Laura ruins the good vibes almost immediately, complaining to Aesha about being tired. She wants to swap a night shift with Margot. Aesha refuses, as Margot isn’t yet strong enough on service. That should be the end of it. But this is Laura, and she continues to complain. To the point that she asks Aesha to swap shifts with her. Aesha almost laughs in response. She’s stunned. Laura is a confrontational little brat; the team would be far stronger without her bad energy.

As the guests prepare to leave, Luke is flirting with Margot. “Let’s see if I can get you alone,” he says of the night ahead. It’s some heavy-handed foreshadowing of the sickening events to come. When the guests leave, the primary has two envelopes. The first is the earned tip, and the second will be decided in an arm wrestling contest. He wants to take on the captain – and he wins. Still, he hands over the second envelope. Jason jokes he let the primary win, because that’s what he needed to do for the cash.

At the tip meeting, Laura makes another inappropriate comment to Adam, before Captain Jason arrives. The total tip is a staggering $25,000 USD. That amounts to $2,080 per person. As for the sparkly helmet? That goes to Adam. “Don’t puke in it,” Jason laughs.

Women protecting women

Surprisingly, Laura is ready in time for the crew night out. Adam tells Laura that they will “never” get together. He asks, “Why can’t you just be my friend?” Laura’s hearing none of it. Meanwhile, Margot is finding Harry “a little too much.” So much so, that she is later dancing with a shirtless Luke. Harry isn’t happy with the mixed signals, but he does the right thing and takes a step back.

In the car back to the yacht, Margot is passed out across Luke’s lap. “No gobbies for you,” Aesha says. “Later,” Luke responds. “You should not be saying that when she’s that [out of it] … you should be putting her to bed.” Upon the car’s arrival, Aesha recognizes a need to stay with Margot. She is a survivor of sexual assault, and doesn’t want “any drunkenness to be taken advantage of.”

“I just saw the way Luke’s looking at you,” she says to Margot as she’s putting her to bed. “I feel very protective.” She climbs into bed with Margot, lying with her until she falls asleep. Margot says she just wants water, and bed. “No Luke,” she says.

A monster unmasked

What happens next is truly disgusting. “Let’s go party upstairs,” Luke says to Laura. He’s completely nude under a white towel. She goes, but he doesn’t follow. Then, there’s a power cut. The whole boat has tripped. As Aesha leaves Margot asleep in her bunk, Luke sees his opportunity. He enters Margot’s room, and climbs into her bed. Producers are forced to intervene. They tell him to get out immediately, and he refuses. “Can you f*ck off for a second?” he rages, before slamming the door. Production immediately move to get the door back open. Luke then finally leaves the room, and the episode ends.

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

No means no. Every single time. National hotlines can help connect victims, survivors, and their support networks connect with local resources. For more information and resources, you can visit: https://victimconnect.org/resources/national-hotlines/

