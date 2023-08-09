Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

It was just a few weeks ago when Hulu announced an upcoming reality series documenting Wayne Brady and his family. The show would feature Wayne, his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, their daughter, Maile Brady, and Mandie’s partner, Jason Fordham.

In 2021, Mandie and Jason welcomed their child into the world, with Wayne having the opportunity to co-parent. The unique family dynamic seemed all too promising as a TV show premise.

And with so many credits and awards under his belt, not to mention his general likability, a reality show around Wayne just made sense. But there’s even more to the Whose Line alum than meets the eye.

What pansexuality means to Wayne

“I am pansexual,” he said unambiguously. “Bisexual — with an open mind!” he joked. As for his family’s reaction to the news, Mandie reported, “I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier.” Maile explained, “I just said, ‘Okay,’” with a big, proud smile.

Wayne broke the news in an interview with People. “To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary … I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

The Let’s Make a Deal host expressed some discontent about the nature of hosting. While he loves it, he said, “I’m an actor. I don’t want to lead personality-first.” Wayne said he’s an introvert at heart, and it was difficult to have fans feel they know him just by watching him as a host. He said he prefers “being a character … maybe the character is Wayne Brady.”

Wayne Brady is working on himself

But he took and is taking proper steps. He said he “did all the therapy [he] could do,” and “was treated for love addiction … What am I looking for in these people that I can’t find in myself?” Wayne began questioning if he was gay because of his unsuccessful relationships with women. Ultimately, he knew he felt for men and women.

Wayne said he initially felt shame while coming to terms with his sexuality. “A shame cake, just eating it every single day — and then worried about … people finding out. I’ve always had a wonderful community of friends who are in the LGBTQ+ community … but I’ve always felt like a sham because I wasn’t being forthcoming with myself.”

As it stands, Wayne is just working on being “the best Wayne Brady” he can be. “I am single, but it’s not about being with someone right now. I’ve got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”

