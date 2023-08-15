Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 9 Recap: Tension Builds Aboard Northern Sun

It was another Below Deck Down Under double bill this week. As Season 2 continues, and the crew tries to get it together, there are still problems. Thankfully, they’re not quite as serious as the disgusting former crewmates that were fired earlier in the season for misconduct. But they might mean that the group don’t get it together in time to show Captain Jason they’re made of strong stuff. Here’s everything that happened in Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 9.

Culver’s luck averts a major disaster

With the tender being brought back onto the yacht, high winds and fast controls meant that it was swinging all over the place. Thankfully, the only damage done was $700 worth to the railings on the top deck. It could have been much worse. “Culver’s very lucky,” Captain Jason said in confessional. If that tender had hit someone on the yacht, it would have been a completely different story.

Meanwhile, Adam’s not impressed with his new bosun. “F*ck that guy,” he says about João, noting he took the first opportunity he could to get away from the hard work, and instead kayak with a guest. That gossiping is a running theme throughout the episode, coming to a head just before credits roll.

Margot’s also unhappy with the incoming new second stew, but for a completely different reason. She instantly points out how “gorgeous” Jaimee Neale is. The only problem she has with her is that she’s not ugly. She’s not the one that should be worried…

Tzarina’s excitement to paint the primary

Tzarina has never made a human dessert board before, but she’s ready. “This is a new one for me, and I’m really excited,” she says. She proves her commitment, by testing out different types of chocolate on her own arm. Queen behavior.

For now, the guests are in the hot tub and flirting with Culver. This time round, he keeps his shirt on, but does flash the abs, much to their delight. Someone else delighted is Aesha, as she learns Jaimee is a huge fan of table decor. Bonus, as her and Margot’s efforts on the first day of the charter left a lot to be desired.

As Jaimee does her rounds introducing herself to the crew, Culver feels an instant attraction. “Wow, this girl is gorgeous,” he says in interview. Tzarina has some competition. “Dating on yachts is fun,” Jaimee says. “I see some options.”

Welcome to the jungle

The guests are in full costume for their themed dinner. Did Captain Jason just flirt with one of the porn stars? “I need to be caged,” he tells her. She almost purred in response. As dinner is served, the guests admit Tzarina “might be my favorite chef now.” She could have some interesting party invites coming her way in the future!

Despite their initial vibe being packed full of tension, Tzarina and João seem to be getting on. It helps that Tzarina’s friend, who João describes as a former “friend with benefits,” said to get through the charter by being his bestie. João thinks that Tzarina has negative thoughts on him that are “based on assumption … some of [them].” He also admits that “a lot” of what she thinks is probably true. Is this actually a changed man we’re seeing?!

When the time for dessert comes, primary guest Laura strips off and climbs on top of the table. Tzarina paints her with chocolate, which Laura says feels “like a giant, warm tongue.” After adding whipped cream, fruit, cakes, and syrup, the finished spread is surprisingly stunning. “This is artwork,” says Aesha. I have to agree – and Adam enjoyed the view as he got to shower Laura off at the end of the night, where she stripped out of her underwear entirely.

João opens up about his trust issues

Speaking with a flirty Tzarina, João reveals he was recently engaged. His fiancée cheated on him, and now he doesn’t think he’ll be able to trust anyone ever again. While he says in confessional he hopes he can get past that, the time isn’t now. This is a huge red flag, because hurt men, love to hurt women. They see it as revenge, no matter who’s on the receiving end of their vitriol. We need to keep an eye on João’s behavior moving forward…

As the guests retire, the deck crew call João lazy. They don’t realize that he’s actually up late, and shockingly, I’m feeling some empathy for the new bosun. Perhaps there’s stuff we’re not seeing in these 40-minute episodes, but aside from his questionable social interactions, he seems to be doing a good job so far.

And that is the last time I’ll ever defend João. Maybe.

Time to say goodbye

Some of the guests get emotional the next morning, as they say goodbye to the crew. They’ve genuinely had one of the best times of their lives. A fat tip envelope is pulled from the primary’s butt (she was keeping it warm, apparently), before the crew turn the boat around. They have a night of fun ahead, including a date between Harry and Margot on the sundeck!

The tip totaled $20,000, which split down into $1,666 per person. Jaimee offered to give some of hers away to the other crew members, because she’d only been there a day. João shut that down, and Captain Jason instead suggested she get a couple of rounds of drinks on their night out. Sounds fair to me! Helmet for the week went to Culver, for tripping Captain up while they were bringing in the tender. It was received in good faith. Culver even offered to share it with Cap.

As Harry and Margot’s date got underway, all seemed great. They were nervous leading up to it, and the charcuterie board was “the cutest.” But then, as the rain started to pour, and the date moved inside, the conversation turned stagnant. “It’s just not flowing,” Margot said in confessional. But then back on the boat, we see she ended the date with a kiss. She can’t help herself. “I scramble,” she admits. She tells Aesha she “didn’t feel electric,” so Aesha suggests they just be “special” friends.

Aesha warns Tzarina to steer clear of João

While some viewers may think João has changed, Aesha isn’t convinced. So much so, that once she’s two sheets to the wind drunk on the crew night out, she pulls Tzarina for a private chat. Cheffy says she would never go there with João, but Aesha says “it seems like you want his d*ck a bit.” Eek.

“He’s extremely manipulative,” she continues. We’re then reminded of some of the terrible actions João took against Aesha during their time working together. He really was a horrible piece of work, so it’s easy to understand why Aesha is so defensive.

“I’m smarter than that,” Tzarina promises. But as Jaimee gets to flirting with Culver inside, and the two enjoy a pretty passionate makeout session will Tzarina do the unthinkable to get back at the deckhand?

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

