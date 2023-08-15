Chrisley Family To Return to Screens in All-New Reality Series

Well, it seems you can’t keep a determined family down and the Chrisleys are determined to stay on television. Come fraud, come jail, come hell or high water, a production company appeared to capture the non-incarcerated Chrisleys for a new show.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are both in the slammer for a very long time. While they continue to deny the acts that put them there, Chrisley Knows Best was canceled when the verdict came in. Now the remaining Chrisleys take charge and move forward with a new show. People has the details.

Chrisley Knows Reboots

Fans of Chrisley Knows Best can rejoice! No, Todd and Julie haven’t been freed on appeal. Their appeal didn’t stand a chance, let’s be real. But their kids Savannah, Chase, and Grayson Chrisley will carry on the family name – despite how tarnished it is.

And even though this child has been through enough in her short life, Chloe Chrisley will be back on display. Don’t worry, Nanny Faye will be there too. Via a statement from Scout Productions, this new show will be a “continuation of their story” minus the bank fraud. Hopefully.

According to reports, viewers will see the Chrisley brood as “they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever.”

Savannah shared, “The time was right to share our story.” With any luck, the show will portray them authentically. It could be compelling television, watching them navigate losing two family members. That said, any constant denial of what Todd and Julie did might prove frustrating for those watching.

“So happy to be back”

Thankfully Sassy seems pleased with the new production company. ”We couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” she said.

“We’re so happy to be back,” Savannah added. This is all relative because in order to “be back” you have to be “picked up” and so far there’s not a lot of info. The big guy in charge at Scout, Rob Eric seems pleased with what they have in the can. He said, “Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much-anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling.” That man spreads it on pretty thick.

But since the Chrisleys are his current cash cow he stands behind them. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”

It’s highly doubtful that rogue sister Lindsay Chrisley or brother Kyle Chrisley will be featured in this series. Stay tuned!

