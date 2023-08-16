Former Below Deck Deckhand Bruno Duarte Slams Captain Lee and Kate Chastain

Below Deck is iconic; there’s no doubt about that. The show created some of Bravo’s biggest mega stars, not least of all, Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain. The two became so popular that Bravo gave them a spinoff, Couch Talk.

Of course, even the most popular of stars will have their detractors. And perhaps the greatest of all these detractors will be those who flopped while on Below Deck. Among these was Bruno Duarte, a Season 5 deckhand. Bruno failed to make a lasting impression on most audience members.

On a recent episode of John Arthur Hill and Marc MacNamara’s podcast, Discretion Advised, Bruno got to come on and talk all things Below Deck. John and Marc posted an excerpt from the episode to their TikTok, wherein Bruno didn’t have kind things to say about Kate and Captain Lee.

Bruno Duarte’s ‘horrible’ Season 5 experience

Marc asked Bruno what his experience was working with the famous Captain and Chief Stew. “Horrible,” Bruno said with a laugh. When asked to break it down, Bruno said regarding Captain Lee, “Do not recommend. And Kate Chastain? Just avoid her when you walk by her. She’s dangerous,” he laughed again.

When John said they liked Kate, Bruno expounded, “Yeah, everybody likes Kate. I used to like Kate when I watched the show. But then being there and working with her? You just wanna run out … like, really fast, far away.”

Many commenters jumped to defend the fan favorites, attacking Bruno’s character in the process. “Kate and Captain Lee are my absolute favorites,” one wrote, “If you are complaining it’s you.” Another commenter asked that he “Give specifics.” Still, others agreed with Bruno, with one user writing, “I never got the [Kate] hype.”

