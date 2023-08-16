Todd Chrisley Backs Family’s New Reality Series While He’s Behind Bars

Chrisley Knows Best felon Todd Chrisley is having a joyous time in the slammer because he finally got some good news. No, he’s not getting out and receiving a Gucci ankle monitor. His kids found a way to make some dough.

This week it was revealed the Chrisleys on the outside have come together for a brand new show. It will be a look inside the family after the fallout of losing Mom and Dad to the penitentiary because of criminal activities. According to TMZ, Todd isn’t crying over spilled milk because his children will be the ticket to paying off restitution.

The Chrisleys are coming back!

While Todd would obviously prefer to be the one on camera and not sleeping on a cot, his options are limited in jail. But he’s fine for the kids to take over his television legacy, preferably without the fraud.

Jay Surgent is Todd’s lawyer and he said poor locked-up Todd is “thrilled and happy” the family is moving forward. He also hopes it will show the “devastation” the Chrisleys went through after he and Julie Chrisley reported for sentencing.

Obviously, the big question is, will Todd be appearing and the answer is no. This program will take place in the free world, but perhaps we’ll be able to hear a collect call from the Florida State Prison at some point.

The show will pick up where Todd and Julie left off. We’ll see how Savannah, Chase, Grayson, and Chloe Chrisley manage without the guidance of their parents. Nanny Faye will also be back and thank god. That woman could probably carry a show all on her own.

Scout Productions is behind the new Chrisley venture and it still needs a name. It probably won’t be Chrisley Didn’t Know Best: The Incarcerated Years, but we can remain as hopeful as Todd is about his appeal being approved.

