Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has ‘Modern Family’ Reality Show Plans

Maybe we haven’t seen the last of Braunwyn Windham-Burke after all. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star just revealed that she’s planning a reality TV comeback. But, thankfully, she won’t be holding an orange on RHOC. Instead, she wants to bring Modern Family to the reality TV world. In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the mother of seven shared her plans.

Keeping up with the Windham-Burkes?

Braunwyn recently packed up the kids and moved to the Nashville, Tennessee area with her new partner, Jennifer Spinner. She and Jennifer took a road trip across the country, hoping to find a place that suited their family’s needs. Braunwyn told the outlet that they landed in the suburbs of Nashville because of its rich culture, lower cost of living compared to California, and proximity to the entertainment industry.

“I did want to have some culture and some music and a fun downtown,” Braunwyn explained. “And I love the entertainment industry here, the country music scene. So that was important to me too. I needed a city that has a production company for working on a new show right now. So I wanted to be close to production companies, things like that. Good public schools.”

Braunwyn revealed that she and Jennifer are already in the process of spinning up a brand-new reality show that would showcase their life in Tennesee, living as a queer couple and raising all of those kids.

“We’re working with a production company Matador Productions to do a show that’s basically how it is being a queer couple raising a family. Living with Sean [Burke],” Braunwyn shared. “My older daughter just moved out here yesterday with her fiancé. It’s the funny family dynamics of all of us living under one roof.”

Don’t try to set your DVR for the show just yet, though. This is all in the discovery phase. They’ll still need to pitch the show to networks and hope that people watch it.

Although the project is still in its infancy, Braunwyn is confident it will see the light of day. She also thinks that the show would serve as a beacon of light for the LGBTQ community during a time when it’s seriously needed.

Braunwyn explained, “But then you have the really real stuff, which is the recent attack on drag queens.” She continued, “A lot of really good educated people didn’t understand the nuances of this. We’ve been doing these listening tours in the South when we came here with preconceived ideas but by meeting people one at a time.”

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for Braunwyn’s big comeback to reality TV. In the meantime, her former show, Real Housewives of Orange County, is airing Season 17 Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

