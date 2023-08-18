Jill Zarin Proves She’s Thirsty, as She ‘Smuggles’ Diet Coke to Europe

Former Real Housewives of New York original, Jill Zarin, is doing nothing to dispel those “thirsty” accusations. The OG of NYC was caught on video by her daughter Ally Shapiro, checking out her suitcase full of Diet Coke.

“I’ve smuggled in my Diet Coke from the United States, because they don’t sell it in Europe. They only have Coke Light, and Coke Zero, and it sucks,” Jill explained. As someone from the United Kingdom – still very much a part of Europe, despite Brexit – I can confirm, Diet Coke is readily available. Coke Light? Never heard of her.

Jill’s unhinged airport “smuggling” brings the laughs

Much to Jill’s dismay, a couple of the Diet Coke products had exploded before she’d made it on the plane. The suitcase actually looked to be turning into more of a caffeinated puddle than anything else. But don’t worry – it looks as though they still managed to reach their intended destination. Ally confirmed that the family had checked in with the cruise they’d booked onto, and they would only be provided Coca-Cola Light.

Let’s face it, this move is a little unhinged. But it’s also absolutely hilarious. Now I’m wishing Jill was invited on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with the other RHONY: Legacy women. I always thought Jill took herself a bit too seriously, but if this is what she’s getting up to nowadays? I need Andy Cohen and a camera, immediately.

In fact, send a crew to the ship. Seeing Jill and Ally living their best life on a cruise is everything I never knew I needed from a new Bravo show. If we can have Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan in Benton, for Welcome to Crappie Lake, why can’t we have this? Pretty please, Andy.

