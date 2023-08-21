Eva Marcille Defends Tyra Banks Amid Online Hate

You wanna be on top? Eva Marcille from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and America’s Next Top Model recently spoke out to support Tyra Banks.

The fashion icon, who created and starred in ANTM for several cycles, has been in hot water for the last few years. Despite her legacy and impact as one of the world’s most fiercest Black supermodels, that hasn’t stopped others from holding her accountable.

Throughout the run of the show, contestants were oftentimes put through a series of emotionally challenging competitions. Whether posing with giant pythons or undergoing an extreme makeover, the wanna-be models endured a lot for the sake of entertainment. Additionally, many have deemed some of the competitions to be culturally and socially insensitive, like the time a Cycle 4 contestant had to pose in a grave after their friend died. Or when All Stars contestants had to pose in Blackface for a Michael Jackson-themed photo shoot.

Eva has Tyra’s back

With the state of social media in the world today, there’s no surprise why many have called for Tyra’s cancelation. However, some of the series’ OG contestants are standing beside her.

“They give my girl Tyra a hard time,” Eva told The Messenger. “But there’s always going to be someone that has something negative to say, right?” The Cycle 3 winner attributed some of the hate to the rise of popular social sharing apps — even calling it a “double-edged sword.”

“Definitely all human. We all have emotions,” she continued. “When I did America’s Next Top Model, there was no social media, right? No one commented on the green shirt she wore today. But then there’s also so much information that you can get from social media.”

