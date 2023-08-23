Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko Planning Two Weddings After Bachelorette Love Story

The Bachelorette Season 20 is officially over, and things certainly ended with a bang. Charity Lawson’s season had nearly all the drama and engagement fans could’ve hoped for.

But nobody could be happier about Season 20’s ending than Charity herself. The franchise’s newest star was all too happy to have the finale out in the air so that she could reveal her relationship with Dotun Olubeko.

Viewers saw Dotun slip a ring on Charity’s finger. Then Charity pinned a rose to his lapel. And so, the question after all that became what the future holds for the pair. Where do they go from the season finale?

How long is Charity and Dotun’s engagement?

The happy couple recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about their future. Charity said, “The big question is, is there gonna be a big Nigerian wedding? So I think the answer’s yes. We don’t know really when. We haven’t started truly wedding planning. We’ve talked about how long we typically want to, like, be engaged. We’d rather get married sooner rather than later.”

She added, “We don’t want a super extended engagement, but right now we’re just, like, enjoying it all. I think we’ll have maybe two ceremonies, a big one and a more intimate one. We’ll see. [We’re] just kind of throwing things out and seeing what’s the best fit.” But the pair assured ET that they’d talked quite extensively about their future together.

The couple also expressed their joy about being able to talk about their engagement publicly. Charity said, “It’s a sigh of … relief. We’re just so excited. This is the moment that we truly anticipated and [have] been waiting on since the beginning, since we ended everything in Fiji.” Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.

