America’s Got Talent Stars Defend Heidi Klum After 900-Calorie Diet Claims

Some of Heidi Klum’s America’s Got Talent co-stars are denying rumors that she eats just 900 calories a day. “That’s not true,” Sofía Vergara said. She claims her fellow judge comes into her dressing room and eats “my sandwiches and stuff” all the time.

Show host Terry Crews added, “I believe [she eats Sofía’s food].” Heidi denied the whole story as being “beyond bonkers” and “a bunch of crap.”

“I just hate when people lie like that,” the Victoria’s Secret model continued. “There’s … people out there [who will] read this and say, ‘Oh, she does this, so now I’m only gonna eat 900 calories.’”

She doesn’t even count calories

The 1998 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model decided she needed to publicly deny the rumor. She didn’t want anyone to risk their well-being with a restrictive diet in an effort to be like her. When it comes to other people’s health, “I feel like I have to step in and say, ‘Wait a minute,’” she explained. “I don’t even care about me. I [only] care about everyone who reads that and possibly gets way too thin.”

Calling a 900-calorie diet “insane,” Heidi says she would be “a toothpick” if the story was true.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life,” Heidi said on an Instagram Story earlier this week. “Don’t believe everything that you read.”

“Someone asked me how much I weigh, she explained, so “I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed. One person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it … It’s really sad.”

Heidi’s weight is normal for her height

(Photo by: Sami Drasin/NBC)

The story claiming Heidi only eats 900 calories a day began earlier this week after she shared what she ate for breakfast on her Instagram Story. She starts every morning with three poached eggs in warm chicken broth. She also showed herself stepping on the scale and weighing in at about 138 pounds.

Though she got criticism over the false reports of her diet and for sharing her weight, the AGT judge’s body mass index (BMI) is within the normal range for her 5-foot-9-inch height. And let me remind you that Heidi Klum has had four children and still looks amazing. Do we hate her yet?

“In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food],” the supermodel has previously admitted. “Now I’m just so used to it. There are so many choices, just pick the right things … Then you don’t have the struggle.”

She also admits to eating small meals every three hours, never eats after 8 p.m. and has an apple whenever she feels hungry. She recently promoted healthy eating habits on her Instagram by posing in a sexy bathing suit while holding plates of cut-up fruit.

Don’t we wish we could all eat as well as (and look like) Heidi Klum? Excuse me, while I go see if there’s an apple in the house.

