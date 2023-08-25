Love Island Spinoff Love Island Games To Be Hosted by UK Host Maya Jama

It was inevitable that Love Island would keep expanding. The show is a recipe for success, evidenced by the 22 different versions across the world. Given its popularity, it’s easy to forget Love Island UK was the original, with all other variations stemming from those roots.

If you don’t live in the UK, that is. The show’s influence is prominent across the pond. ITV owes a great deal of its success to the Maya Jama-hosted program, especially when it comes to capturing its target audience.

Of course, given how influential the show is, controversies were bound to arise. While many call for the show’s cancellation, the controversies are just an unfortunate byproduct of success. And the detractors took a big blow with the August 23 announcement of a new spinoff.

The Love Island canon is expanding

A press release from Peacock set the stage for the new show. “Set in Fiji, the first season of Peacock’s LOVE ISLAND GAMES will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of LOVE ISLAND GAMES.”

The press release further detailed, “In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

It has the makings of Bachelor in Paradise mixed with Survivor. The return of past islanders looking for another shot at love with exciting challenges and eliminations thrown in the mix. Peacock also released a teaser for the new show featuring Maya Jama walking past the camera and Iain Stirling narrating once again.

Love Island Games will stream on Peacock on November 1 with episodes streaming six days a week.

