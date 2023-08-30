Chelsea Griffin Promises ‘Juicy, Spicy’ Drama on Love Is Blind: After the Altar

Are you ready for some more romance and chaos? Netflix just dropped the trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4, and it delivered. The daters are out of the pods and in the real world. And, without Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey breathing down their necks, these couples (and singles!) are ready to create some good reality TV. We are here for it.

Pod Squad, reunited

Although it feels like just yesterday, when we were all complaining about the Love Is Blind “live” reunion failing to air when it was supposed to, a lot of time has passed for the daters. The trailer revealed that everyone hasn’t moved on from their time in the “experiment.”

All of the major players from Season 4 are returning: Chelsea Griffin and her husband Kwame Appiah, Bliss Poureetezadi and husband Zack Goytowski, Tiffany Pennywell Brown and her husband Brett Brown, Micah Lussier, Irina Solomonova, Paul Peden, Amber Wilder, Marshall Glaze, and Jackie Bonds, with her boyfriend Josh Demas.

Chelsea sat down with People and teased what fans can expect from After the Altar. Obviously, we can expect to see her rocking fifty shades of pink while slowly driving Kwame crazy. But, she also teased that this season will be packed full of “juicy, spicy drama.” Now, that’s what we like to hear!

“I prefer to stay out of the drama, but it does happen around me,” Chelsea teased to the outlet. “I prefer to not engage in drama, if anything. I mean, if anyone wants to come up and talk to me about something, I mean they kind of know I’m pretty rational as a human being. And I’m not going to really do that.”

Since filming the show, Chelsea landed a role on the casting team for Love Is Blind. So, she knows what it takes to make a good show. And it’s usually the people who claim not to engage in drama always find themselves involved in the most drama. So, we’ll see how Chelsea fairs this season.

In the meantime, two people we definitely expect to see some drama from are Jackie and Marshall. Marshall has some unfinished business after Jackie dumped him for Josh and then refused to show up at the reunion. He’s also got a new lady friend who filmed for the show. We can’t wait to see how this shakes out.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 premieres on Netflix on September 1.

