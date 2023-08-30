Would Jessica Simpson Do a New Family Reality Show?

Remember two decades ago, when Jessica Simpson was married to Nick Lachey? The duo featured on the MTV series, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Viewers watched the couple adjust to married life and manage their singing careers.

And Jessica asked the question that has haunted many of us. “Is this chicken that I have or is this fish?” she questioned as she chowed down on some Chicken of the Sea tuna. Classic.

Now Nick and Jessica are divorced, and both have remarried. Jessica tied the knot with Eric Johnson, and they share three children: daughters Maxwell and Birdie, and son Ace. And Nick and his better half, Vanessa Lachey, host Love Is Blind.

So, would Jessica entertain the idea of getting in front of the reality TV cameras again? E! News has the scoop.

Jessica would consider it

“As far as I would go with that would probably be a docu-series, which Newlyweds was supposed to be. But we actually had a lot of fun doing it,” Jessica stated. “A docu-series or a documentary, I think they [the kids] wouldn’t mind being on camera. My son maybe not so much.”

She added: “Both daughters, definitely entertainers, but my son is an entertainer on the [football] field I will say.”

But Jessica does have something in store for her fans. She is working on new music. “I’m not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened,” Jessica explained.

She continued, “But now, I know exactly what I want, I know how to do it. I’m doing it for the first time the way I would, without a label telling me I need to do this song or use this producer, it’s all me.”

Jessica left Los Angeles and moved to Nashville for the summer. “Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, ‘You laugh the whole time. You’re so happy.’ It’s because I’m not on guard,” she stated. “I’m with a lot of like-minded people. It’s not about the celebrities — it’s really about the music and the heart and the conversation.”

