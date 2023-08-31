The Golden Bachelor Cast Revealed: Meet the 22 Women Vying for Gerry Turner’s Heart

They’ve been teachers, real estate agents, therapists – even cheerleaders and fitness instructors. They come from quaint small towns and large metropolitan areas. They have names like Edith, Peggy and Nancy. And all of them are over the age of 60.

ABC has released the names of Gerry Turner’s gals. All of them will compete for roses as well as his affection on The Golden Bachelor, coming sometime later this fall.

In addition to the names of the contestants, ABC also released a short teaser, giving fans a first look at the 22 women vying for the 72-year-old widower’s heart.

Meet the ladies of The Golden Bachelor

Anna, 61

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Anna’s a retired nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey. She loves to travel, and when she dives with sharks, she goes cageless. That might be good prep for dealing with some of the other contestants.

April, 65

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

April is a Therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida. April loves dancing to Taylor Swift, watching “Bridgerton” and playing with her two dogs.

Christina, 73

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Christina is a Retired Purchasing Manager from Sierra Madre, California. Her first concert ever was The Beatles in 1964.

Edith, 60

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Edith is a Retired Realtor from Downey, California. Edith is building an ADU (also known as a Granny Flat or Casita) in her backyard, and she is the project manager.

Ellen, 71

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Ellen is a Retired Teacher from Delray Beach, Florida. Ellen dreams of going to Africa on safari.

Faith, 60

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Faith is a High School Teacher from Benton City, Washington. Faith loves riding her horse, Liberty, through the mountains.

Jeanie, 65

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Jeanie is a Retired Project Manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee. Going to the Super Bowl is at the top of Jeanie’s bucket list.

Joan, 60

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Joan is a Private School Administrator from Rockland, Maryland. She enjoys historical museums, and her favorite food is a big, juicy burger.

Kathy, 70

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Kathy is a Retired Educational Consultant from Austin, Texas. Kathy has been to three continents and hopes to go to all seven. She’s also a “Christmaholic” (my kind of girl).

Leslie, 64

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Leslie is a Fitness Instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is a former aerobics champion, and she hates mice.

Maria, 60

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Maria is a Health and Wellness Director from Teaneck, New Jersey. Maria has never gone paintballing but really wants to try!

Marina, 60

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Marina is an Educator from Los Angeles, California. Marina has THREE master’s degrees. Wow. That’s impressive, but she could be hard to keep up with.

Nancy, 60

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Nancy is a Retired Interior Designer from Alexandria, Virginia. Nancy loves a good rom-com and also Bruce Springsteen.

Natascha, 60

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Natascha is a Pro-Aging Coach and Midlife Speaker from New York City, New York. Natascha wants bell bottoms to make a comeback, and her favorite thing to do on a date is laugh.

Pamela, 75

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Pamela is a Retired Salon Owner from Aurora, Illinois. I guess so! Look at all that beautiful hair! Pamela loves a backyard BBQ and loves to cuddle.

Patty, 70

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Patty is a Retired Real Estate Professional from Durham, North Carolina. Patty loves her body glitter and encourages you to do the same. She also can’t start her day without a cup of coffee.

Peggy, 69

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Peggy is a Dental Hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut. Peggy has a very cute bichon frisé named Libby and would love to be Jennifer Lopez for a day.

Renee, 67

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Renee is a Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Chicago, Illinois. Renee really wants to meet Harry Styles and loves taking her grandkids to the zoo.

Sandra, 75

Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Sandra is a Retired Executive Assistant from Doraville, Georgia. Sandra says anything by Luther Vandross puts her in “the mood.” Oh, honey, Luther Vandross puts everybody in the mood.

Susan, 66

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Susan is a Wedding Officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania. She dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner. They’d have to wear name tags to tell them apart because she looks just like Kris.

Sylvia, 64

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Sylvia is a Public Affairs Consultant from Los Angeles, California. Sylvia loves any excuse to put on a costume, and she makes a famous pistachio cake.

Theresa, 69

(Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Theresa is a Financial Services Professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey. Theresa loves to sing … alone in her car. She also loves ’70s rock, both soft and hard.

The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c on ABC.

