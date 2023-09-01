Bachelor in Paradise Was ‘First Time’ Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Spoke After Split

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is opening up about her Bachelor in Paradise reunion with ex-fiancé Blake Moynes, whose proposal she accepted during the finale of Season 17 of The Bachelorette in 2021.

Katie, 32, and Blake, 33, left the show together and spent three months engaged and happy until breaking up in October of the same year. Now, the former couple is coming face-to-face again on the upcoming ninth season of the franchise spinoff, which, according to Katie, was the first time they’ve seen each other since the breakup.

Not about the closure

Katie opened up during an Instagram Q&A session where she confirmed the news. Paradise was the first time she saw Blake again since their split over one-and-a-half years ago.

“Can’t say much more now,” she said about their upcoming reunion. It was revealed when the first look at the new season dropped. She’s seen in the trailer walking into paradise and telling host Jesse Palmer, “I don’t think Blake’s going to be happy that I’m here.”

And by the look on his face, she’s right! He even confirmed it by saying, “I don’t think there’s a worse scenario,” about his ex’s surprise appearance.

Katie, who dated another contestant from her season, John Hersey, for six months after breaking up with Blake, made another post on her Instagram story to clarify her appearance in the upcoming BIP season.

“I was NOT invited to get closure,” she shared when a fan compared her to Kendall Long. She came onto BIP when Joe Amabile, her ex-boyfriend, was seen taking significant steps with someone new. According to Katie, that’s not her.

Lots of drama incoming

And while Katie’s arrival will certainly cause strain on the island, she’s not the only one bringing the drama. Three other former bachelorettes were seen in the teaser, including Hannah Brown, Rachel Recchia, and Charity Lawson.

Hannah, recently engaged to boyfriend Adam Woolard, and Charity, engaged to Dotun Olubeko, only appeared for a quick visit. Rachel, however, is there to stay.

Although she left her season engaged to Tino Franco, it didn’t last, and she revealed that he had cheated on her. Now, she’s looking forward to potentially “getting a second chance” on BIP and that “things happen for a reason.”

Guess we’re going to have to see how it all plays out. One thing’s for sure, with Bachelor in Paradise, it’s sure to be a wild ride.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on ABC.

