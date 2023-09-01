Ryan Serhant Knows Reality TV Shows ‘Have to Evolve’

Ryan Serhant made quite the name for himself in the reality TV world. Most fans knew him from his time on Million Dollar Listing, specifically the New York chapter. He even went on to have his own spinoff, Sell It Like Serhant.

Even beyond his reality TV appearances, he’s had the opportunity to work in some scripted shows, like And Just Like That. But perhaps more impressive than all of that is his original career as a realtor.

Presently, Ryan is just happy to be expanding SERHANT, the brokerage firm he launched in 2020. Still, it’s always worth catching up with a former reality TV star. And with so much change happening in the entertainment industry, Ryan couldn’t help but pontificate.

Ryan thinks consumer habits change

Ryan was asked about other popular real estate shows in an interview with PEOPLE. He said he’d seen Selling Sunset on Netflix. Regarding the show, he said, “What I love is what it’s really done for the genre. I think shows have to evolve … genres have to evolve, attention spans evolve, the way people consume content evolves, and I think it’s fun.”

He also expressed the show was “very different from anything that we’ve ever created, but I think it’s fun, and I am excited to see what else everybody creates going forward, like, what does real estate reality look like next year?” It’s an interesting and worthy question to ponder.

With all the ways media is evolving right now, we can only speculate as to what TV might look like a year from now, including reality TV. As for Ryan’s forays into TV, he took the opportunity to tease. PEOPLE asked Ryan about previous reports that Million Dollar Listing: New York might make a comeback. He could only say, “Something’s coming.”

TELL US – HOW DO YOU THINK REALITY TV WILL CHANGE A YEAR FROM NOW? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE RYAN BACK ON A REALITY SHOW?