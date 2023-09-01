The Real World: Las Vegas Cast Reunite in New Orleans

The triple-kissing debauchery of MTV’s The Real World: Las Vegas seems like it happened just yesterday, but it’s actually been a whopping 21 years since 2002 when Trishelle Cannatella, Arissa Hill, Steven Hill, Frank Roessler, Brynn Smith, Alton Williams and Irulan Wilson were picked to live in a house (er, a fabulous penthouse in The Palms Hotel) and have their lives taped. Those who tuned in know that throughout the tumultuous season, members of the cast DID stop being polite AND often got very real.

Trishelle, who’s probably the most memorable TRW:LV housemate due to her involvement in so many of the show’s salacious storylines, took to Instagram on August 28 to share some snaps of the recent meet-up. It was attended by five of the show’s seven cast members. According to People, the cast last met up in 2019.

The former strangers met up in New Orleans

The cast – minus Alton and Frank – partook in some drinks and apps on the roof of New Orleans restaurant, Gris-Gris Nola. Trishelle deemed it one of her favorite spooky spots.

“Real World Reunion in NOLA, baby. (Minus Frank & Alton, who couldn’t make it),” she wrote. “Of course I had to show everyone my favorite haunted restaurant spot, the private dining room @grisgrisnola. We had drinks and apps on the rooftop, followed by an amazing dinner in the upstairs apartment at Gris Gris.”

Fans loved to see it

Trishelle made two more posts about the occasion for good measure. Both were met with compliments about how well the cast has aged. Fans even hope that a Las Vegas installment of The Real World: Homecoming might happen.

“Yall look GOOD! The Vegas cast will forever be the GOATS,” one person wrote, while another declared, “Iconic cast.”

“That means your [sic] filming Homecoming!” one person suggested. They were referring to the Paramount+ spinoff series which has reunited cast members from past seasons of the original show.

For many of us who tuned in, the Vegas season of TRW was an indelible glimpse into drunken threesomes, go-go dancing, pregnancy scares, and assault by silverware. Ah, the good old days!

