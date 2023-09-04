90 Day Fiancé Star Angela Deem Received DM From Rihanna

It looks like between screaming at her partner on the show and screaming at others, Angela Deem of 90 Day Fiancé is screaming in delight at receiving a surprising and heartwarming DM from Bad Gal Riri herself, Rihanna.

The 56-year-old reality TV star was elated to hear from RiRi, 35, on Instagram. Surprisingly, she is among the admirers of the 90 Day franchise, and Angela, despite her tenuous relationship with her 34-year-old Nigerian partner, Michael Ilesanmi.

Their relationship has been controversial for many reasons, including their age gap and the fact that Angela consistently yells at him on the show. Well, to be fair, she yells at everyone. We’re looking at you, Liz Woods.

A super sweet message

But apparently, Angela’s behavior hasn’t alienated her from everyone, least of all the singer. She recently uploaded a video of her granddaughter, Sid, singing the song “The Monster” by Rihanna and Eminem. She tagged the singer in the caption, saying that her granddaughter “loves her some RHIANNA.” A shame she spelled her name incorrectly…

The singer saw the video and sent Angela a message in her DMs. The message read, “Ahhhh, her cute lil accent is too much!!! She is precious! Keep going, baby girl!!!” Rihanna also thanked the 90 Day Fiancé star for sharing the video with her.

Understandably, Angela was so thrilled to get RiRi’s reply and her compliment for the adorable Sid that she shared a screenshot with her followers and thanked Rihanna “SO MUCH” for her message because it made Sid “tear up with happiness.” She added, “I love you from the bottom of my heart. WE LOVE YOU QUEEN.”

Kids and grandkids

Sid is one of Angela’s six grandkids from her two daughters, Skyla and Scottie Deem, from her relationship before Michael. Her daughters have appeared on the show. Skyla had previously expressed her disappointment with Angela’s relationship with Michael and refused to carry their child when her mother asked if she would. She made the right decision.

Despite that, Angela is very close with her grandkids. And seeing her interactions with them are among the best parts of the show. It seems Rihanna is also a fan of her sweet relationship with them. And she isn’t the only celebrity who enjoys 90 Day Fiancé. Pete Davidson, Lady Gaga, Seth Rogan, and Ryan Gosling have admitted to loving the franchise.

TELL US – DID YOU LOVE THE ADORABLE COVER BY ANGELA’S GRANDCHILD? DOES HER LOVING RELATIONSHIP WITH HER GRANDBABIES MAKE HER BEHAVIOR ANY LESS AWFUL?