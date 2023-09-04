Bachelor in Paradise Star Dylan Barbour Enjoying ‘Husband Era’ After Wedding to Hannah Godwin

A week after tying the knot at the Chateau de Villette in Condécourt, France on August 23, Bachelor in Paradise star Dylan Barbour is loving married life. While on their honeymoon in the Maldives, he and new wife Hannah Godwin posted an update on Instagram.

Married just a week, the couple posted a cheeky photo of themselves on a dock overlooking the Indian Ocean. Dylan held up his ring finger, while Hannah winked and stuck out her tongue. In the photo’s caption, Dylan joked that he’s “in my husband era.”

Bachelor Nation responded with happy comments. “It suits you,” wrote Bachelorette and BIP alum Noah Erb. Fellow Season 15 Bachelorette suitor Mike Johnson added, “F*** right.”

A love that began in Paradise

(Instagram.com/Dylan Barbour)

Fans watched Hannah and Dylan meet and fall in love on Season 6 of BIP. When he got down on one knee at the end of the summer, he told her, “Hannah, I came here for someone special. When I met you, I knew my life was not gonna be the same … This is the end of Paradise, but it’s just the beginning of our story.”

“I truly didn’t know that I could deserve somebody as great as you,” Dylan responded. “You made my Paradise so special, just from being you and following your heart … I am so ready to make you my priority.”

“I didn’t come here to spend my summer with you,” the San Diego native continued. “I came here to spend my life with you. And I’m ready for that life to start now … Hannah Lee Godwin, will you marry me?”

A second proposal

While their original proposal was filmed for national TV, Dylan surprised Hannah with a more intimate moment shortly before their wedding, going down on one knee in early August near their San Diego home.

“Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us,” Hannah posted, “over the past 4 years we’ve talked about having a special little moment just for us … @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week.”

Despite meeting and falling in love so publicly, going forward the couple plan to keep things a little more private.

“We loved sharing our relationship with the world,” Hannah said. “But I think our favorite moments are just by ourselves … So I think we might just keep it private.”

Meanwhile, Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC for Season 9 on September 28, 2023.

