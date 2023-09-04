Bethenny Frankel’s Attorney Promises ‘Horrific’ Reality TV Stories ‘Will Be Made Public’

The crusade against Bravo continues, and Bethenny Frankel remains at the helm. The former Real Housewives of New York star has taken major issues with her former employer as of late. She suggested that Andy Cohen and crew might despise her for her efforts, and that’s not too hard to imagine.

Bethenny’s fired blow after blow at the network. She first called for reality TV workers to join the writers’ and actors’ strikes, a movement that’s picking up more and more steam. Now, Bethenny is launching an alleged abuse lawsuit against the network.

Reportedly, more stars have joined and continue to join the suit. The case revolves around NDAs and reality stars’ inability to come forward with reports of abuse and misconduct. Bravo tried to address these claims, but Bethenny shut them down real quick. Now, Bethenny’s lawyer is firing back harder than before.

Bravo should fear Bethenny’s attorney

Bethenny’s lawyer, Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman, told Page Six on August 30, “NBC, Bravo and its agents have wrongfully silenced even the most famous of these reality performers and continue to do so today. Their stories are horrific and in due time will be made public.” Those are fighting words.

A source close to the suit also spoke with Page Six. They reported, “They got these performers wasted on national TV, there has been revenge porn, they have illegally filmed people having sex — and they are trying to keep people silent. You will definitely know their names.” As unfortunate as it is, this is faire viewers have heard before.

It’s not uncommon for individual producers to receive charges of misconduct or abuse related to cast members’ alcohol consumption, nudity, and mental health. Bravo has since tried to explain that while cast members have NDAs, they can break contracts when faced with illegal activity. Another lawyer, Mark Geragos, called that a “concocted explanation” to cover themselves.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE SUIT? DO YOU BELIEVE BRAVO WHEN IT COMES TO NDAS? OR ARE THEY TRYING TO INSULATE THEMSELVES?