Jesse Palmer Teases ‘Rock Star’ Golden Bachelor Contestants

When ABC first announced The Golden Bachelor, the reaction was initially one of confusion. Changing up The Bachelor formula by turning up the ages of the competitors was something that certainly no one had asked for.

Still, as production went along, and once Gerry Turner was revealed as the show’s figurehead, opinions started warming up to the concept. Discourse changed, and fans speculated that the franchise’s new installment could offer a more grounded and level-headed take on the formula.

However, that may not be the case at all. If Jesse Palmer is right, the Golden Bachelor contestants might be even rowdier than all previous contestants. Jesse spoke with PEOPLE to discuss the contestants’ nighttime habits.

The Golden Bachelor cast pulled an “all-nighter”

Jesse revealed, “The night does not end at 10 p.m. like I thought it might — only because people were a little bit older, maybe they wouldn’t be able to stay up as late. People know that first night at the mansion is the longest night in television — period. I mean, normally that goes from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., and it is an all-nighter and they are rollin’.”

Palmer said that younger contestants are all talk, “but inevitably you see them on the couch passed out.” As for the Golden Bachelor ladies, “They partied hard, and they went from sundown to sunup.” There were “no naps taken.” Jesse also added that during the limo entrances, the new contestants were the most confident he’d ever seen.

“Because they’ve lived life [and] they’ve had experiences, they are rock stars.” Similarly, when it came to performance at the rose ceremonies, “No one’s done it better than Gerry. He’s the best I’ve ever seen at it. He is so much better than me when I was the Bachelor. It’s not even close.”

The Golden Bachelor premieres September 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

