Love Is Blind Season 5 Trailer Promises Intense Drama and Romance

We have now entered the season of peak dating competition shows. Every network is trying to capitalize on the autumn love, and Netflix is no different. Love Is Blind was a hit right out of the gate.

Even though subsequent seasons have garnered criticism, many still tune in to LIB, whether as a guilty pleasure or just as an unabashed pleasure. When a show does so well in its first season, it can always be hard to recapture success.

But that hasn’t stopped Netflix from trying. As long as people are still watching, the show will continue. Yesterday, Netflix revealed the new Season 5 cast, and they’ve capitalized on that momentum with a trailer.

Love Is Blind Season 5: Proposals and betrayals

The Love Is Blind Season 5 trailer opened with quick flashes of drama and desire, with one contestant saying, “I’m always gonna think about you the rest of my life,” with tears in her eyes. Another girl said, “The women are getting territorial.” And the last clip from the cold open saw a couple walking out with someone saying, “You don’t just leave without telling them anything.”

There were plenty of tender moments too, with one woman saying, “My heart’s pounding, but it’s not in a bad way.” There were also flashes of more than one man getting on their knees to propose. On the other hand, one man suggested a woman was orchestrating their togetherness against his will. “She planned for us both to be here,” he said.

Moreover, one contestant garnered criticism as a 30-year-old for interest in a 24-year-old. Other contestants received criticisms over finances. Some contestants were shown in tuxedos or wedding dresses. But those same contestants were also shouting and threatening to walk out. The trailer closed with the quote, “No matter what, you fight for each other.”

Love Is Blind begins on September 22, streaming on Netflix.

