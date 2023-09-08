Bethenny Frankel Attacks Joe Jonas Amid Divorce From Sophie Turner

Wait, what? Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting a divorce?! Where have I been that I didn’t hear about this? I’m heartbroken for them. Not so heartbroken: Bethenny Frankel. She’s too busy bashing Joe for “spinning” the collapse of his and Sophie’s marriage. Why does this woman have so many opinions about so many people? Why does anybody care what she thinks?

Apparently, Bethenny imagines that Joe’s team “decided to kill or be killed.” On September 6, the Real Housewives of New York City alum claimed in a TikTok, “His PR team definitely said, ‘We’ve got to spin this thing. We’ve got to go and try to control the ocean.’”

Comparing the media whirlwind to the ocean, the Skinny Girl founder added, “It will just take you over like a big wave. You can’t try to mess around with the ocean.”

Attempts to “spin” the news are “backfiring”

Bethenny believes that Joe’s attempts to place blame on Sophie by referencing her alleged partying and some supposedly incriminating ring camera footage are “backfiring” on him. Just days before the breakup, TMZ printed photos of the actress at a bar downing shots.

The NYT bestselling author warned, “Do not underestimate the intelligence and instincts of women. It sounds like a camp started camping too soon.”

Rumors surfaced over Labor Day weekend that the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers frontman were breaking up. Two days later, the middle Jonas brother filed for divorce in Miami, calling his four-year marriage “irretrievably broken.” An unidentified source claimed the pair had “many disagreements” and that the divorce was a “last resort.” He and Sophie have two children together.

Kids on tour

The estranged couple’s two young daughters have been with their dad as he and his brothers travel for their Five Albums, One Night tour. Spotted in a restaurant on September 6, Joe enjoyed a meal out with his girls – without his wedding ring. Sophie is supposedly filming in the UK.

Fans are coming to Sophie’s defense, with one tweeting, “It’s wrong to shame a woman and try to paint her as a bad mother for simply having a career.”

Another added, “Seems like bare minimum that he should be watching the kids while she’s working.”

Joe and Sophie married in Las Vegas in May 2019. Their daughters are aged three and one.

