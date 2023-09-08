Phaedra Parks Debuts in Married to Medicine Teaser, Release Date Confirmed

It’s official — Phaedra Parks is coming to Married to Medicine when it returns to Bravo for Season 10.

Now, everyone knows this might have been the worst-kept secret in Bravo history. News of Phaedra jumping from Housewives to M2M has been floating around for months. We all knew this was coming, but now that Bravo has just given us our first glimpse at Season 10, it’s time to really get excited. Bravo has rolled out the red carpet for the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and Married to Medicine will never be the same.

Paging Dr. Phaedra

New ladies. No scrubs. #MarriedtoMed is shaking things up with an all-new season on November 5th ? Check out https://t.co/EqcfY2cEyw for more details! pic.twitter.com/lBEVQVrJoX — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 8, 2023

Okay, so Phaedra isn’t really a “doctor,” per se, but she’s coming into the Married to Medicine fold with a new boo who is! In the teaser, you can tell she fits right in with her fellow Atlanta professionals, immediately getting into the mix with Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, and Dr. Simone Whitmore. There’s also a moment where she’s exchanging some playful shade with Dr. Jackie Walters.

“You do know you’re not the bride today?” Jackie asked Phaedra, who quickly replied, “I’m the bride every day.”

Phaedra isn’t the only new face joining M2M this season. Dr. Heavenly will introduce a new dentist, Dr. Alicia Egolum, to the scene. In messier casting news, Lateasha Lunceford, who recently married Dr. Gregory Lunceford, is joining the cast. How will Quad handle having her ex-husband and his new wife in the social circle? Hopefully, they gave her a raise.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for Married to Medicine’s full Season 10 trailer to see exactly what’s going down with the doctors in Atlanta this year. Until then, this 30-second clip will have to hold us over.

Married to Medicine returns for Season 10 on Bravo on November 5th.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK PHAEDRA WILL MAKE A GOOD FIT ON THIS SHOW? ARE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE HER IN A FULL-TIME ROLE, CONSIDERING HER PAST WITH KANDI BURRUSS?