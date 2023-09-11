Love Island’s Molly Marsh Hailed as ‘Inspiration’ After Opening up About Eczema

Fans love it when stars are relatable. Molly Marsh from Love Island proved that again when she was branded as an “inspiration” after candidly sharing with followers that she suffers from the skin condition eczema.

In a recent Instagram post, Molly shared a video with her followers showing her arms and sharing how the flare-ups people have noticed are due to eczema, a sensitive skin condition that causes rashes and dry and irritated patches of skin. The Love Island alum also shared how she treats her skin’s inflammatory condition with regular use of her favorite body balm.

Fans loved the openness

Molly being so open with her condition made fans so happy, and many praised her for being so relatable and real. One said, “So happy you have shared this! Thank you for spreading eczema awareness.”

Another told her that her post shows she deals with the same stuff as her fans do. The poster added, “I think you are just amazing and an inspiration.” Another poster said, “So relatable, didn’t know you had eczema like me! Thanks for sharing, Molly!”

And yet another added, “I have eczema, and none of my friends have it, so I felt a bit alone, but seeing this made my day.”

Taking it slow

Alongside sharing her skin condition, another green flag for Molly is that she is taking care of her budding relationship and taking it slow.

Molly and her partner, Zach Noble, came in fourth in this year’s Love Island series and decided to pursue their relationship outside the reality show. At the reunion, Zach shared that he and Molly were looking forward to taking it slow and enjoying privacy as they nurture their relationship without the pressures of the show or 24/7 cameras watching them.

“Love Island has done its job, and now we’re ready to start the real thing,” he said.

TELL US – DO YOU LOVE THAT MOLLY OPENED UP ABOUT HER ECZEMA? IS IT INSPIRATIONAL TO LEARN CELEBRITIES DEAL WITH THE SAME ISSUES WE ALL DO?