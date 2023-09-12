Bachelorette Star Charlie Newling Dies at 36 After Car Plunges off Cliff

Recently, we saw a small string of reality TV stars who appeared to fake their deaths. Doing such a thing is deplorable because it minimizes actual tragedy and creates a ‘boy who cried wolf’ effect, making the masses more skeptical of actual news. Unfortunately, there is no hoax to be had with Charlie Newling, who passed away over the weekend. Charlie was known for his time on Australia’s Bachelorette Season 4 in 2018. Fans dubbed him “Mr. Perfect” due to his traditional views.

He was an early frontrunner to end up with Ali Oetjen. But viewers turned on him when they perceived his behavior as controlling. After he was sent home, he was caught up in some arrests but eventually found someone to settle down with. That’s when tragedy struck.

Charlie Newling confirmed dead in Sydney

Daily Mail first reported on the situation. Charlie died after his car fell from a 70-meter Dover Heights cliff in Sydney at 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. Locals contacted the authorities upon seeing his car on fire at the bottom of the ravine. Police and ambulance workers arrived shortly.

On top of the tragedy of his loss, Charlie just had a baby with his partner, Kristal Taylor, eight weeks ago. He also has a 13-year-old son from a previous relationship. Charlie’s family must be grieving, and we genuinely wish them all the best. His troubled past aside, no one should have to say goodbye to their newborn after just two months.

Charlie briefly dated Dasha Gaivoronski after his time on the show, but following their relationship, he tried to keep a low profile. In 2022, it came out that Charlie was struggling with alcoholism. He had dealt with a difficult childhood, caring for his paraplegic father as a teenager. May his loved ones find peace during this time.

