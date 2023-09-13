Kourtney Kardashian Slams Sister Kim as ‘Witch’ in Kardashians Season 4 Trailer

The Kardashians are the quintessential reality TV family. Their notoriety is so astronomical that just their name, The Kardashians, can sell an entire show. And to their credit, the family members are very aware that they live in a panopticon.

That self-awareness is one of the things that’s made the Hulu show so interesting. It feels like Season 3 just ended, yet, here we are, welcoming Season 4. At the time of writing, the trailer is #39 on YouTube’s trending. The Kardashian brand isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

While the trailer promises a closer look into everyone’s lives, its main focus is clear. Season 4 will see the drama between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian explode.

Everyone feels The Kardashians Season 3 fallout

The trailer’s climax saw Kim on the phone with Kourtney, the former asking, “Are you happy? You’re a different person. You hate us … You think things, so you’re getting riled up. I think things, so I’m getting riled up.” Kourtney, with the sound of tears on the other end, said, “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

In a dual confessional, a producer asked Kim and Kourtney if they thought people would be surprised to see them together. They remained silent. Kim finally said, “Uh, crickets.” Kourtney admitted, “Last season was really hard.” Kris Jenner said, “I’m not even talking about it anymore,” then wiped away a tear.

As far as dating, Kim said, “I just need new vibes.” Khloe Kardashian announced, “I need people to know that I’m single,” while Kendall Jenner claimed, “I am the worst single person ever.” Moreover, Kylie Jenner told her sister, “These are our years … You’re basically 30.”

Kim also teased that “The dynamic is changing. Everyone’s lives are going in different directions.” For example, the trailer teased that Season 4 would showcase Kourtney’s journey through pregnancy. As for Khloe, the trailer promised hefty drama between her, Travis Thompson, and the rest of the family. Kris told Khloe she was “spiraling.”

The Kardashians Season 4 starts streaming September 28 on Hulu.

