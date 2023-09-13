Tamra Judge Teases ‘Heated’ Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies got together on September 7, 2023, to film the highly-anticipated Season 17 reunion. Many fans have had mixed emotions about Season 17 so far, in large part thanks to the return of Tamra Judge.

While some fans love Tamra, others think she’s just too much. On Season 17 in particular, many viewers found her pot-stirring antics to be inauthentic. Still, Tamra could make a splash at the upcoming reunion. She’s responsible for one of the most iconic reunion moments of all time (“THAT’S MY OPINION”).

Tamra teased that the upcoming reunion would be epic. However, going into filming, she may have felt a bit differently. On a recent episode of her podcast, she shared that she “forgot how hard it was” to film the reunion.

Tamra teases heat, dirt, and resolution

Tamra explained how being away from the franchise for so long made things even more nerve-wracking for her. “It was, leading up to it, so stressful for me. More stressful than normal. I mean, I’ve had my bad years where it’s been brutal, and this wasn’t exactly a horrible year for me, but it wasn’t a walk in the park.”

She shared that the day of the reunion was extremely “stressful” because she “had a lot of explaining to do.” As far as specifics go, she teased, “You will see in the reunion, me and Shannon [Beador] go up against each other a few times.” Interesting indeed.

Teddi Mellencamp then asked Tamra to sum up the reunion in three words. She reasoned, “It was heated because they’re all heated, right? I feel like there was a lot of resolution, and I feel like there was a lot of … There was some dirt brought up, so dirty.” A heated, dirty, resolution-filled reunion. Taylor will be proud.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

