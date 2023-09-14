Kroy Biermann Hoping Kim Zolciak Will Use Reality TV Comeback To Pay off Some Debt

Fans of Kim Zolciak must be experiencing quite the rollercoaster given all the ups and downs in her life at the moment. Over the summer, Kim went through a lengthy divorce process as she and her husband, Kroy Biermann, filed against one another. But the divorce measures came to an unexpected end.

Until August 2023, when Kroy decided he would be divorcing again. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has tried to deny it but to little avail. Then, Kim let the world know she’d be returning to reality TV on MTV’s The Surreal Life.

Kim definitely needs some reality TV money again. She needed it even before the initial divorce. Recently, Kroy begged her to sell their house with him to help pay off their debts. But Kim flashed winnings from a casino instead. So, Kroy’s expectations around Kim’s reality TV return are warranted.

Is Kim legally withholding her income?

One of Kroy’s lawyers spoke to Radar Online recently, revealing that Kroy is “aware that [Kim] was traveling to Columbia for work.” Kroy’s attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, further shared, “Whether she’ll use that money for paying bills and make some payments toward the mortgage, that remains to be seen. Given her track record, I’m not holding my breath.”

Bergstrom also speculated, “We have an inkling that Kim may have formed an LLC in an attempt to protect any of her earnings from being classified as marital property. Of course, we will be delving into this more as the divorce proceedings progress.”

It’s a strange thing, living in a world where Kroy Biermann sounds like a level-headed individual. But Kim is not doing herself any favors. The couple is clearly struggling financially. If the speculation about Kim’s LLC is true, it’s no wonder Kroy would want to take his estranged partner to court.

The Surreal Life Season 8 has not confirmed a release date yet.

