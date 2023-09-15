Shannon Beador Denies John Janssen Body-Shamed Her

Even though Shannon Beador and her boyfriend John Janssen split earlier this year, she’s still protective of him. “There are issues with him breaking up with me,” she explains. “People will be upset about that. But he didn’t say or do a lot of the things that have been alleged by my cast members.”

During the September 13 episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon was reluctant to wear a swimsuit in Mexico because she isn’t comfortable with her body. Taylor Armstrong claimed that John had made body-shaming comments about Shannon, making her self-conscious. But Shannon’s emphatically denying that’s the case.

“When we would wake up in the morning, he’d say, ‘Why you got to be so pretty?’” she insists. “That was his little thing. He never fat-shamed me or criticized my appearance at all. And that’s hurtful because I don’t want him to have that bad cloud over him.” Us Weekly is spilling the tea.

“Blindsided” by the breakup

Following the completion of filming for Season 17 of RHOC in January, Shannon confirmed that she and John had split, calling herself “blindsided.”

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming,” she said. “We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

Even though she and John are trying to remain friendly, she doesn’t see a reconciliation in the stars. “We argued,” she admits. “We argued a lot. For now, we are friendly, and that’s where it’s going to stay.”

The Real for Real founder is trying to remain positive but confesses that it’s difficult, especially watching the show back. “You see [in] certain scenes that the relationship … I thought we had, we clearly didn’t,” she shares. “So, it’s hard.”

However, Shannon also says that “the laundry list of allegations” her costars have made against John is also inaccurate. Though they’re no longer a couple, she clearly still cares about him and doesn’t like her friends maligning his character.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SHANNON’S TOO HARD ON HERSELF? DO YOU THINK SHE AND JOHN CAN WORK THINGS OUT?