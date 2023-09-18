Shannon Beador Arrested for Hit-And-Run, DUI After Crashing Into House

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is having a terrible year. This past weekend, it got worse when she was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Not only that, but the authorities claim she drove her car onto a residential property, clipping a house. The incident all took place in Newport Beach on Saturday night.

The news just broke, courtesy of TMZ.

There’s simply no excuse

Sources say that Shannon clipped a house, before turning back onto the road and parking in the middle of the street. That’s when she exited the vehicle, with her beloved Golden Retriever, Archie.

After police arrived following a 911 call, Shannon is said to have pretended she was taking a walk. Her appearance was disheveled, however, and she was promptly taken into custody. Her car was also seized as part of the investigation.

Shannon was eventually booked for two misdemeanors: hit-and-run, and DUI alcohol. She was cited and released without bond.

A rocky road for Shannon

Shannon is having a bad 12 months. After filming the latest season of RHOC, she split from her boyfriend John Janssen in November 2022. Friends have claimed he body-shamed her during the relationship, which is something they have both denied. Despite the split, the two still hang out, which has resulted in Shannon screaming down the phone at John’s daughter in public.

Earlier this year, she reunited with her ex-husband David Beador. While it appeared they were trying to get back to a place of civility for the sake of their kids, Shannon’s most recent update on Watch What Happens Live suggested that all communication had broken down once more.

Now, she has this legal mess to deal with. I certainly hope she is getting the help she so desperately needs.

