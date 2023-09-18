Sister Wives: Kody Brown Accused of Stringing Meri Along for ‘Years’ by Christine

Things continue to steadily fall apart for Kody Brown, especially as Christine presses at the cracks in his relationships. The most recent episode of Sister Wives saw Christine speaking with her fellow wives about where they stand with Kody.

She had an engaging heart-to-heart with Janelle, wherein she explained that she still wanted to adhere to her religious beliefs. However, while she expressed openness to polygamy, she wasn’t sure if she had anything left with Kody. She said she saw the old Kody sometimes, which kept her present for the time being.

Christine expressed her belief to the cameras that Kody would never change, and she feared for the wives as a result. Moreover, the most recent episode focused a great deal on Kody’s mistreatment of Meri. She recalled multiple instances of poor treatment, including one year when she was the only wife who didn’t receive a Christmas gift.

Christine and Janelle’s thoughts on Meri

Christine told the cameras, “I saw Kody string Meri along for years. It was mean and cruel, and I saw that he would’ve done the same thing to me if I would’ve stayed.” Meri noted in her confessional that Kody “basically left [her] already.”

Janelle also spoke on the relationship between the pair, noting, “Things are obviously very broken. Meri keeps holding out hope, I think, that something will happen. But Kody doesn’t speak really kindly to her, he doesn’t really watch out for her. It’s very sad.”

Meri also explained that “[Kody] and I don’t have a relationship. Christine has left. I don’t know where him and Janelle stand. I’ll still be coming back to Flagstaff. It’s not like I’m moving away from there. I’m just gonna spend more concentrated time being able to work the businesses together at the B&B.”

Sister Wives continues Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

TELL US – WHAT WOULD YOU SUGGEST MERI DO AT THIS POINT?