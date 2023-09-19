Jeff Lewis Reveals Shannon Beador Was Injured During Hit-And-Run, May Have Broken Arm

More and more details are coming out about Shannon Beador’s arrest, and it just keeps getting worse.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested for DUI after clipping a house, parking her car, and then trying to walk it off like she didn’t do anything. Her beloved dog, Archie was in the car, and we were all shook. Now, the story is taking an even scarier turn. According to Jeff Lewis, Shannon was injured in the accident.

From Jeff’s lips to our ears

Not only is Jeff a former Bravolebrity, but he’s also a friend of Shannon’s. As soon as the news dropped about her arrest, he started gossiping about it on Jeff Lewis Live, his Sirius XM show on Radio Andy. Shannon has been a frequent guest on the show, but now that Jeff is airing her dirty laundry on air, who knows where that relationship will stand once this is all said and done. Either way, Jeff claimed to have all the tea.

“She got a DUI on Saturday night, she was also in a car accident. She was injured,” Jeff spilled. “So she’s gonna be recovering.”

According to Jeff, this level of messy behavior isn’t on-brand for Shannon. Everyone knows she gets boozy, but Jeff said that drinking and driving isn’t something she would normally do. Thank goodness.

Jeff explained, “Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. She called me yesterday; we talked for a while and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever, ever drink and drive.”

Although Jeff didn’t dive into many details about the extent of Shannon’s purported injury, Radar Online reported that she may have broken her arm. If true, it’s going to be hard to hold an orange on with a broken arm.

Season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo, Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT JEFF LEWIS TALKING ABOUT SHANNON’S ARREST ON HIS SHOW? DO YOU HAVE ANY WORDS OF SUPPORT FOR SHANNON DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME?