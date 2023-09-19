Real Housewives of Orange County Won’t Restart Filming After Shannon Beador’s Arrest

Capturing the aftermath of Shannon Beador’s messy arrest isn’t a top priority for Bravo.

Shannon made headlines this week after she was arrested for drunkenly crashing into a house and then fleeing the scene. To make matters worse, Archie was in the car! Now, Shannon is seeking counseling. That’s enough action for an entire season of Real Housewives of Orange County.

But, according to Radar Online, Bravo isn’t rushing to pick up the cameras as she scrambles to recover from her drunken arrest.

The cameras are staying down

Of course, we know that Season 17 of RHOC was filmed a long time ago and is coming to a close. The ladies recently gathered for the reunion, and that’s all a done deal. But, in the past when something super scandalous happened, Bravo has rushed to the frontlines to get raw reactions from the cast.

When the Scandoval news broke, their production company quickly resumed filming for Vanderpump Rules. We’ve also seen similar responses on other Housewives shows. Luckily for Shannon, it seems like the cameras are going to stay down while she bounces back from this.

NBC provided a pretty clear statement that they have no plans to include any of this for Season 17 of RHOC. They aren’t going to treat this like Scandoval and try to tack this drama onto the end of the season. A spokesperson succinctly said, “We are wrapped for the season.”

While it’s clear that this won’t be a part of the RHOC Season 17, there’s no way this won’t be a major factor in the drama for Season 18. A DUI with a hit-and-run doesn’t just go away overnight. So regardless of whether the cameras aren’t up now, Season 18 will be right around the corner.

