The Challenge’s Kaycee Clark and Nany González Get Engaged

Love is in the air! While much of The Challenge is about beating your opponents both physically and mentally, competitors Kaycee Clark and Nany González have put any of their past collisions aside as they move into the next stage of their romance. The two have gotten engaged! The happy couple took to Instagram to share the news.

Congratulations are in order!

“From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special,” Nany wrote on Instagram. “Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter. My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life, Kaycee Noelle.”

“Our love is unconditional, a love that is meant to last a lifetime, and I am blessed to spend the rest of my days growing old and loving you every step of the way,” she continued. And in her sign-off, she poked fun at the surprise end of the video where she asked Kaycee for her hand in marriage. “PS: bet no one saw that ending coming…”

The proposal took place on a beach on the Phi Phi Islands of Thailand. While they’ve been vacationing there to celebrate their second anniversary, Nany got down on one knee in a fiery show of love.

“My forever lady,” Kaycee replied in the comments. “I love you so much.”

Other stars of The Challenge, such as Nelson Thomas and Paulie Calafiore, left messages of support in the comments.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” wrote Johnny Bananas, who is also set to star in new reality series House of Villains. “Congrats you two,” he added.

Nany had previously celebrated two years with Kaycee on August 3, taking to Instagram to celebrate her “baby girl.”

“Let’s continue growing, learning and exploring this beautiful life together. I love you so much, angel,” she said.

