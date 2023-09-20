Braunwyn Windham-Burke Gives Her Reaction to Shannon Beador’s Arrest

More details continue to emerge on Shannon Beador’s arrest. Fans let out a collective sigh of disappointment when it came out that Shannon was arrested for DUI and one other misdemeanor.

Some were shocked; others had seen it coming from a mile away. Shannon’s arrest has been and will continue to be a talking point among reality stars for the foreseeable future, especially among fellow Real Housewives of Orange County stars.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is in a unique position, however. Not only was she on RHOC with Shannon, but Braunwyn has been very candid about her alcoholism and sobriety. So, It was no wonder she shared a statement.

Braunwyn defends Shannon (slightly)

On Monday, September 18, Braunwyn spoke with Us Weekly about Shannon’s arrest. “I think Shannon has been going through a hard year,” she said. But she clarified, “Obviously, what happened is not OK. You should never drink and drive. It was a very unfortunate night for her, but fortunately no one was hurt.”

Braunwyn also expressed her hope that the experience would be an “eye-opening moment” and a “catalyst for change” for Shannon. She added, “I know Shannon has a big heart and hope this can become her story where this is a moment when everything changed for the better.” She noted that she and Shannon used to be “great drinking buddies,” before reflecting on her sobriety.

She expressed, “When I was active in my drinking I did things I am not proud of. But I am not the person I am while I was drinking. The moment I decided to put the bottle down, that is the moment I became the person I was meant to be. People who are drinking will look for any excuse as to why their drinking is not an issue.”

Season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo, Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BRAUNWYN’S WORDS TO SHANNON? WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE SHANNON TO KNOW?