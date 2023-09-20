EXCLUSIVE: All Star Shore Season 2 Preview Promises ‘Carnage’

What happens when you bring a bunch of the wildest reality TV stars together for a competition series where they’ll fight over $150,000? Utter “carnage,” according to Geordie Shore alum Marnie Simpson. She’s just one of 12 contestants signed up for All Star Shore Season 2, which premieres on Thursday, September 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Narrated by Jersey Shore OG Snooki, and also starring Vinny Guadagnino among the competitors, it’s sure to be a blast. Get an exclusive first look at the premiere below.

All Star Shore Season 2 is bringing double the chaos

It’s all systems go as the new All Star Shore cast head to their first challenge. Bottles are popping, clothes are being removed, and there’s already lust in the air. The reality stars will have to focus, however, as their first challenge will see them sorted into teams. It is these partnerships that could be the difference between winning and losing the huge cash prize – and that’s not the only thing at stake.

“All Stars, welcome to Colombia,” Vinny reads. “You’re all here to experience an epic tropical vacation in the ultimate Shore House. But on All Star Shore, you’ll have to fight for your right to party.”

So, what exactly does that mean? Vinny explains: “You’ll compete in over-the-top party games to add points to your Shore Score. Win a game and you’ll upgrade your trip with a lavish reward. Lose a game and you’ll risk the ultimate downgrade: a night in exile. At the end of the vacation, one team could walk away with up to $150,000.”

The first of those party games is a supersized game of Spin The Bottle. It will determine exactly how the teams are created.

Joining Marnie and Vinny are a bunch of recognizable faces. Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly, Too Hot to Handle’s Chase DeMoor and Melinda Berry, Germany Shore’s Hati Suarez and Fabio de Pasquale, and Rio Shore’s Gui Evaristo are all among the cast. They’re joined by Acapulco Shore’s Isa Castro and Xavi Ulibarri, Warsaw Shore’s Patryk Spiker, and FBOY Island winner Tamaris Sepulveda.

