Paul Connell Gives Update on Marriage Plans With Dolores Catania

It’s hard to believe Dolores Catania and Frank Catania have been divorced since 1998. Most Housewives divorces are fresh, happening throughout their respective shows. But this Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been living the bachelorette life for over two decades.

Another thing that makes their ‘estrangement’ so hard to believe is how close Dolores and Frank have remained. Even as Dolores found a new boo, Paul Connell, Frank still held no ill will to his former partner.

While Dolores and Paul seem to get along swimmingly, Paul was entrenched in some controversy when he first stepped on the scene. Fans soon found out he was married to another woman. Granted, he was in the process of divorce. Paul recently spoke with Page Six about his future with Dolores.

Will Paul and Dolores broadcast their wedding?

While Paul will still have to, in his words, “wait for the divorce” with his ex to be finalized, he confirmed there is a plan once that happens. “I think we have a plan that’s in effect that we believe is going to be within our time schedule. She’s happy about that, so am I, so I think everybody else will be.”

As for whether he and Dolores would broadcast their wedding, Paulie said, “That’s all up to her. I’m, like, new to this whole thing, so whatever she wants goes.” But regardless of when and how they wed, Paul said he expected a practical joke from Frank. “He’ll probably be the guy that stands up [at the wedding] and says, ‘Does anyone have a problem?’ ‘Yes, I do.’”

He confirmed that things were good between him and Frank. “I like Frank. Frank likes me. I think we’re good. I think it’s a good blend right now at the moment, so hopefully it stays that way.” And as for the ceremony, Paul confirmed, “Yeah, he’ll probably be at the wedding, for sure.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is expected to air on Bravo in early 2024.

